Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — City of Butler Board of Public Works and Safety Unsafe Building Committee, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, Butler.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, executive session to discuss strategy with respect to the implementation of security systems, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, jail committee, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn, Indiana. The purpose of the meeting is to further discuss plans for a new jail.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, meeting to discuss the budget for 2022.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, Riverdale Elementary School, S.R. 1, St. Joe.
7:15 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St., special meeting for a public hearing on an application for a development plan approval filed by Rudi Eidam for Auburn Renewables Solar Array in the 5100 block of C.R. 19. The meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m. or immediately following the conclusion of the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, whichever is later.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, work session to discuss strategic planning. A closed executive session will take place immediately following the work session to discuss personnel.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria.
