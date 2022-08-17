BUTLER — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that S.R. 1 in Butler will be closed beginning next week.
The City of Butler will be doing sewer work between R.E. Jones Road and Depot Street. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday or at some point next week. The work is expected to be completed by December. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During the closure, drivers are encouraged to use the approved detour of S.R. 8, Interstate 69 and U.S. 6 or seek an alternate route.
INDOT urges drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around work zones.
