AUBURN — The Garrett Museum of Art will host a pop-up art gallery from Sept. 3-6 at the historic Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., Auburn.
The gallery will showcase the beauty of paper cutting art, acrylic paintings, ceramics and pottery, jewelry, quilling, oil paintings and artist crafted journals. Every handcrafted and handmade piece of merchandise purchased supports a local or regional artist and the Garrett Museum of Art.
Artists include Orie Shafer of Garrett, Janice Furtner of Fort Wayne, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Jody Prokupek, Nina Bennett, Shellie Bellinger, Toni McAlhany and Dorothy Erieau, all of Auburn, and Sandra Baughman of Angola.
Gallery coordinator Angela Green said she has been wanting to bring art to remote locations in DeKalb County and reach a larger audience. “I have been thinking about how to expand our reach so that people can enjoy art and be exposed to all the talents in our region, so this seemed like a way to accomplish both of these goals,” Green said.
The historic Buchtel house was built circa 1900 in the free classic/colonial revival style, and was the home of Dr. Irven O.and Nettie E. Buchtel. The second floor was also the office of Dr. Buchtel, a prominent Auburn physician.
Dr. Buchtel was very active in the Auburn community as a treasurer on the Auburn school board and as a member of the Auburn Commercial Club. He was also an exquisite violinist. He played a solo for the Auburn High School’s graduating class of 1894’s commencement.
The pop-up exhibit at Buchtel House is open to the public with a maximum of 15 people at one time.
Masks required and disposable masks will be available. Visitors are asked to use social distancing practices and utilize sanitizing stations that will be set-up in several locations.
The exhibit will be open from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 6. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
