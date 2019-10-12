AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will present a program on probiotics Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Greg Giant, BS Pharm RPh, will discuss his view on why probiotics are essential to whole body nutrition and will highlight some of the best options, as well as ways to get probiotics into the diet.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Enlightenment of Bees” by Rachel Linden. When Mia’s perfectly constructed life-plan falls apart, she follows her bizarre recurring dream of honeybees to travel on a humanitarian trip that changes her life in the most unexpected ways. Find this fiction novel at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
• Food Drive for Veterans: The library is collecting nonperishable food, hygiene items, gloves, hats, scarves, gas cards, and Walmart gift cards for veterans all month long. Items may be dropped off at any Eckhart Public Library location, Auburn Brewing Company, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Park Office, 1500 S. Cedar St., and Parkview DeKalb Hospital, parking lot B, door 1. Food items cannot be expired, and clothing must be new. All items will be donated to the VA for its food pantry and veterans services.
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school are invited to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with your peers Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Bridge-a-Rama Bridge lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-A-Rama program.
• Babies and Books: The library’s youngest friends will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, and more Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Classic City Readers Book Club: Participants will be discussing “The Witch Elm” by Tana French Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
• Teen Garden Club: All are invited to join the group for an hour of gardening fun, as participants weed and maintain the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library. In addition to weeding and routine maintenance, the group will use its rain barrel system, create garden signage and harvest garden produce.
• LEGO Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Group members share their writings and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up.
• Story Explorers: Growing and learning library friends will access a world of creativity and discovery before heading to preschool Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. The group will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, and more.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
• Probiotics for the Whole Body with Greg Giant: Greg Giant will explains his view on why probiotics are essential to whole body nutrition and highlight some of the best options and ways to get probiotics into the diet Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join Friday from 5-7 p.m at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.