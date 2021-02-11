AUBURN — The annual meeting of the DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Company took place Jan. 30 in the gymnasium at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
Ken Seigel of The Seigel Group reviewed DeKalb Farm Mutual’s balance sheet, investment report, cash receipts and disbursements. Doug Lockwood of Credent Wealth Management reviewed the mutual’s portfolio performance.
Greg Thrush, Darryl Scoville, Nolan Johnson and Todd Moughler were elected to serve three-year terms on the board of directors.
Secretary Mandy Capp reviewed the company’s progress in 2020 and emphasized continued community involvement, including the company’s scholarship program, community projects, 4-H livestock auction, support of antique tractor pulls and Little League baseball and softball. Capp said DeKalb Farm Mutual rates will remain the same for 2021.
President Charles Arnett thanked policy holders for their attendance and patronage.
A reorganization meeting took place immediately following the annual meeting.
