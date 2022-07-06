AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will host a fishing derby at the Rieke Park pond on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Participants will compete for first and second place in one of the following categories: longest fish, shortest fish and most fish caught.
The event is open to those 17 and under, however parents/and guardians 18 and older are welcome to fish alongside the participants to help out. Those age 17 and older must have a valid fishing license to participate. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and fishing runs from 8-10 a.m. The event is free and sponsored by Beber’s Shot & Sinker.
The deadline to register is Aug 3 at 12 noon. Register at https://auburnin.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=236.
