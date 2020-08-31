FORT WAYNE — The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, in collaboration with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., on Monday revealed the 11 artists participating in Make It Your Own Mural Fest, taking place Sept. 8-18 across northeast Indiana’s 11 counties.
Amy Buchs of Waterloo was chosen to install a mural in downtown LaGrange. Murals also will be installed in Garrett, Albion and Angola.
Buchs is a retired DeKalb High School art teacher. Since her retirement, she has painted three large murals in downtown Auburn, as well as murals at Seiss Concrete in Auburn, Warm a Heart soup kitchen in Auburn and on a barn in rural Waterloo.
“I really enjoy it when passers-by stop and say a few words or ask a few questions; when that happens my sense of purpose is fulfilled. I am a retired teacher and I am incredibly lucky to be able to apply the skills that I taught for years to create significant public art,” Buchs said in a news release.
Commenting on the experience of installing a mural, Buchs said, “Big is powerful! Every design is labored over on paper until it is good. When that same design is bigger than life, it looks amazing!”
The regional mural festival concept, the first of its kind in the state, is an activation of the Make It Your Own brand intended to enhance the region’s efforts to drive talent attraction, talent retention and tourism by investing in quality of place assets and public art.
Kate Virag, vice president of marketing and strategic communications at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, said Mural Fest was created to achieve several goals.
“We designed Mural Fest with several specific outcomes in mind. First, Mural Fest will amplify northeast Indiana’s quality of place, supporting our region’s talent attraction and retention goals. Additionally, this initiative highlights the unique attributes of our communities, creating opportunities for residents and visitors to engage and experience northeast Indiana through public art, driving social media and media exposure for the region. The initiative also offers mentorship opportunities for emerging regional artists, which should catalyze future public art creation. This important element of the regional branding strategy will make Northeast Indiana nationally known and position it in a positive, forward-thinking light,” Virag said.
Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corp., said the state recognizes the strong connection quality-of-life initiatives like Mural Fest can have on economic growth.
“The goal of the IDDC is to tell Indiana’s authentic story to attract and retain business, talent, students and visitors to our great state. That’s why I continue to seek out new ways the state can partner with and lift up the work of our regions and local communities,” Bedel said. “Make It Your Own Mural Fest is an incredible example of how innovation and creativity, even during the historic challenges of COVID-19, can bring countless new opportunities, attention and individuals to a community through investment in quality of place.”
Dan Ross, vice president of community development for Arts United, said public art creates a unique attachment to the community and can be a catalyst for future growth.
“Arts United is passionate about the development of vibrant communities throughout northeast Indiana. Through partnerships like Make It Your Own Mural Fest, we achieve positive outcomes for the region’s economy, workforce, schools, neighborhoods and families,” Ross said. “Even during these challenging times due to COVID-19, it’s important we continue to support artists, explore new ideas and interests, experience diverse cultures and be inspired by our community’s resilience.”
Over 11 days, the 11 artists listed below each will install a high-quality mural — one in each of the 11 counties of Northeast Indiana. The links below include more detail about the artist and the mural wall location.
Adams County, 411 E. Line St., Geneva — artist Zach Medler of Noblesville;
Allen County, 201 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, artist Key Detail of Minsk, Belarus;
DeKalb County, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St., Garrett, artist Ricco Diamante of Defiance, Ohio;
Huntington County, 35 W. Market St., Huntington, artist America Carrillo of Huntington;
Kosciusko County, 212 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, artist Tim Parsley of Fort Wayne;
LaGrange County, 202 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, artist Amy Buchs of Waterloo;
Noble County, 122 N. Orange St., Albion, artist Tobias Studios of Fort Wayne;
Steuben County, 900 N. Wayne St., Angola,artist Justin Suarez of Rochester, New York;
Wabash County, 214 E. Main St., North Manchester, artist Claudio “Remix 1” Rico of Wichita, Kansas;
Wells County, 122 W. Market St., Bluffton, artist David Rice of Portland, Oregon;
Whitley County, 116 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City, artist Shawn Dunwoody of Rochester, New York.
Alex Hall, founder of Art This Way and owner of AH Public Spaces Consulting, said that although it was challenging for the selection committees in each county to choose just 11 designs from the talented pool of applicants, the muralists selected represent a diverse and eclectic mix of artistic aesthetic.
"The Make It Your Own Mural Fest artists embraced each county’s story to create a mural that was authentic and genuine,” said Hall. “We are pleased to welcome highly sought-after artists such as internationally renowned muralists Key Detail of Belarus, to multi-disciplinary creatives like Shawn Dunwoody, of Rochester, New York. We also have prolific and experienced regional artists participating, and a few are even installing murals in their own hometowns. We’re thankful these artists are sharing their talent and contributing to Make It Your Own Mural Fest."
Mural Fest will also feature participation from 12 aspiring artists as part of the Mentorship Program. The Mentorship Program will provide hands-on learning and valuable experience installing a large-scale mural project. From preparing materials to installation, each mentee will help his or her assigned artist with the mural installation.
Small artist “Meet and Greet Events” are happening throughout the region, and more information can be found on the Mural Fest website. All events require social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 safety best practices.
Make It Your Own Mural Fest is supported through sponsorships or grants from 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Ruoff Mortgage, Ambassador Enterprises, Flagstar Bank, NIPSCO and the NiSource Foundation, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Cole Foundation, Fort Wayne Public Art Commission through the City of Fort Wayne, Canterbury School, Avangrid Foundation, MacAllister Rentals, Hagerman Construction, Downtown Improvement District and media sponsor WPTA. Activities are also made possible in part by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.
To learn more, visit the website at www.NEIMuralFestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.