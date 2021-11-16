AUBURN — A Waterloo man was sentenced to four years of incarceration by DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Friday for domestic battery, invasion of privacy and violating the terms of his probation.
Joseph Sanders, 37, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, pleaded guilty to the offenses in three separate cases as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown imposed a one-year sentence for invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; a two-year sentence for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and a one-year sentence for violating the terms of his probation in a separate invasion of privacy case. Brown ordered that the sentences must be served consecutively. Brown denied Sanders’ request that he be allowed to serve the sentence on work release.
The court heard that the battery case and invasion of privacy case involved the same victim.
DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Schuylar Casto said Sanders had displayed “abhorrent behavior.”
He said he assaulted the victim in the battery case and later picked up an invasion of privacy charge after attempting to intimidate the victim. He also noted Sanders’ criminal history and past failures while on probation.
Sanders’ attorney, Gregory Cranston, said Sanders has admitted he has a drug problem and is open to mental health treatment. He said Sanders has a job available to him and has two dependent children.
“I’m very sorry,” Sanders told Brown.
“I need the opportunity for work release to provide for my kids.”
Reviewing a pre-sentence report, Brown pointed out that Sanders has been placed on probation at least five times and has had his probation revoked four times.
Brown noted that in the report, Sanders said that he wants things “to turn out well.”
Brown told Sanders he has taken virtually no steps to make that happen.
In the report, the victim referred to Sanders as a “master manipulator,” a person who “won’t work, “won’t take care of his children,” and who “can’t stand to be told ‘no.’”
Brown said the DeKalb County Probation Department’s recommendation for a four-year sentence was “absolutely on point.”
Sanders received credit for 221 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Also in Superior Court II Friday:
David Henson, 51, whose address is listed in court documents as the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except 96 days already served, for robbery, a Level 5 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and must cooperate with the state in matters involving a co-defendant.
Henson pleaded guilty to the April 2016 robbery of the Valero Gas Station in the 1900 block of Wayne Street, Auburn. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Henson admitted driving another person to the gas station and going into the gas station wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face. Sanders admitted going behind the counter and taking about 10 packages of cigarettes while the other man was at the register demanding money from the attendant, according to the affidavit.
Henson’s attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, acknowledged that Henson has a lengthy criminal history but has cooperated with authorities involving other matters.
Henson’s cooperation was a factor that resulted in the plea agreement that capped any executed sentence at time already served, the court heard.
