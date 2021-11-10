AUBURN — More than 4,000 middle and high school students from five counties and employers from more than 50 businesses gathered at the J. Kruse Education Center Tuesday for a Junior Achievement JobSpark event.
JobSpark continues today. At the event, students learned about potential employment opportunities. Employers provided hands-on demonstrations while sharing information about skills and educational requirements for the different tasks.
Students from schools in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Adams and Allen counties participated in the event.
JobSpark is a career and workforce ready initiative of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana. The program connects thousands of area students to businesses and organizations to “spark” their interest in careers and get them excited about their future.
At JobSpark, students explored eight different industry clusters: agriculture and natural resources; health and life sciences; architecture, engineering and construction; government, law and public service; advanced manufacturing, engineering and logistics; information technology and hospitality, tourism and arts.
Students had the opportunity to lay bricks, make a tin coin from a sand mold, hold protective equipment worn by Federal Bureau of Investigations personnel and sit in a pilot’s seat as examples of the many hands-on activities and experiences.
Students also participated in an online career assessment to identify their skills and interests, and how to apply them to a career plan.
