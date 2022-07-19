AUBURN — Northeastern Center and its event partners are hosting Race “4” Recovery to be held on Aug. 13 at Northeastern Centers Auburn, Outpatient Office.
Race “4” Recovery, a 4-mile race and 1-mile fun run event, in its first year will raise money for those recovering from addiction and bring awareness to the organizations in our communities that help those in recovery.
The cost to participate in the 4-mile run is $25 and guarantees a T-shirt to those registered by July 23. The 1-mile fun run is free to participate and medals will be given out to the first 50 kids who participate.
Along with the races, the event will also include vendors who provide addiction and mental health services in the community, as well as food trucks. Additional information and registration for the event can be found on the Northeastern Center website: nec.org or via the registration site: GetMeRegistered/RunForRecovery.
The idea for Race “4” Recovery came when Northeastern Center knew it wanted to do more to bring the community together and raise awareness for those struggling with addiction. Chad Minier of Northeastern Center’s Emergency Services Department took the idea and worked to bring other organizations to the table to help plan the inaugural event. Those community partners include Allendale, The JAM Center, Hearten House, Serenity House and Inspiration Ministries.
Northeastern Center Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable and quality behavioral health services.
