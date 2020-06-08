AUBURN — A protest event has been rescheduled for Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
“I Can’t Breathe: a peaceful protest in Auburn, Indiana” is scheduled to take place on the sidewalk of the DeKalb County Courthouse, according to the event’s Instagram site, @icantbreathe_auburn.
The event originally was scheduled for last Thursday. It was postponed because the event’s organizer, Amber Pierce of Auburn, said threats had been received and she needed more time to refine her plans.
“I’ve worked around the clock to organize and prep, and we’ve finally solidified our plan,” she wrote on the Instagram site.
Plans for the event originally called for marching from the courthouse to the James Cultural Plaza, one block to the west. The new plans make no mention of the plaza. The time has been shifted from the original schedule of 2-6 p.m. to begin two hours later.
“Join us to peacefully protest the unjust murder of George Floyd, to protest against police brutality, and to bring awareness to those who haven’t been given justice,” the event’s site says. “Please note: There is no intent of looting, violence or rioting. If you plan to come with ill intent, don’t come at all.”
Despite the postponement of the event, approximately 40 people gathered on the north side of the courthouse Thursday afternoon to demonstrate for racial justice. No incidents occurred during that protest.
