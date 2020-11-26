WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central School District is committed to keeping schools open if it can be done safely, Superintendent Steve Teders told the district’s families Tuesday.
In a Thanksgiving letter to families, Teders said, “Today, we are completing our 69th day of school, and that in and of itself is cause to be thankful. As superintendent, I receive a lot of communication. During a global pandemic the amount of feedback and communication has increased greatly. I’m grateful for the interactions I have with parents and staff alike.
“As the positive cases of COVID-19 and positivity rates have increased in our area, there have been many questions regarding the status of DeKalb Central schools and the ability to keep our schools open. As I write this message today, we are committed to keeping our schools open if we can do so safely. We know and understand that in-person instruction is what’s best for our students along with many other benefits, as well.”
Teders said he continues to have nearly daily communication with the local health department and other local medical professionals and continues to collaborate with education leaders from across the county.
“We continue to pay close attention to updates in state and federal guidance, as well,” Teders said. “Of course, things can change quickly.”
Teders said a number of schools and districts in the area have made adjustments by switching to virtual learning by building or by entire district.
“It is my understanding that many of these decisions were made due to staffing shortages, not because of spread within the schools. Please know that we will continue to monitor our numbers and work with our local health officials,” Teders said.
“Although we are committed to keeping our schools open, there may come a time when that is not possible. If that were the case, we would do everything we could to keep our elementary schools open for in-person learning. If needing to go virtual, we would begin in our high school and gradually include grades in the middle school. Secondary students are much more independent and better equipped at engaging online without direct parent/guardian oversight.”
Teders said if the need arises to go virtual at the high school and middle school, it will allow for some resources to be repurposed in the elementary schools.
“Whether in-person or virtual, our plan is to keep our staff engaged and working for the benefit of our student population. The key will be flexibility on everyone’s part. Of course, as it stands right now, we are in-person for the foreseeable future,” Teders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.