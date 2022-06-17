AUBURN — Tom Whitaker of Auburn was among more than 80 veterans who participated in Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s recent visit to Washington D.C.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana provides flight opportunities each year to take veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. Whitaker was part of the group from northeast Indiana that made the 37th flight, traveling to the nation’s capital on June 8.
Whitaker, 75, is a U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1969. In the army, he served as an airborne ranger in the signal corps and rose to the rank of captain. He served in Vietnam from July 2, 1971, to June 25, 1972. He was honorably discharged from the military on Aug. 20, 1976. He was accompanied on the Honor Flight by his daughter, Sara Knipp of Fort Wayne.
“I think it was really meaningful,” Knipp said of the experience.
After being served a hot breakfast, the group departed Fort Wayne for Washington D.C. Each veteran was accompanied by a guardian.
Once in D.C., the group boarded four tour buses and made stops at the war memorials and attended a wreath-laying ceremony and changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
“I couldn’t believe how many strangers came up and told the veterans, ‘Thank you for your service.’ They were clapping. It was very overwhelming and emotional for me,” Knipp said.
“I couldn’t believe how organized it was for as many people that they had to coordinate. I know there’s a lot of volunteers that put a lot of effort to make the veterans feel appreciated.”
At the end of the day, each veteran received good wishes, a book about the Washington D.C. monuments and pictures that had been taken throughout the day, Knipp added.
Whitaker’s wife, Tanya, was able to follow along with the day’s activities from Auburn as Honor Flight posted updates on social media.
“It was kind of cool. You could watch all day what they were doing, which I thought was neat … they showed pictures .. that was nice. I liked that. I felt like I was sort of there,” she said.
“Every time I saw him, he was smiling. I could tell he had a good time.”
Health issues prevented Whitaker from sharing memories of the trip for this story, but his wife said it was a memorable experience for him.
“He acted like he really liked it,” she said. “It really made an impression, getting to go on the Honor Flight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.