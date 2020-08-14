AUBURN — A Waterloo man sustained an injury when his motorcycle crashed Friday at 10:18 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Emery R. Patrick, 31, complained of chest pain after the crash. A Parkview DeKalb EMS crew transported him to the hospital for treatment.
Police said Patrick was traveling southbound in the 3600 block of C.R. 35 on a 2004 Yamaha XVS motorcycle. He told police he was running late for work and attempted to pass a vehicle that was directly in front of him, but he did not notice a double-yellow center line as he was passing the vehicle.
Patrick crossed the center line, going into the northbound lane while there was oncoming northbound traffic. He tried to merge back into the southbound lane but lost control of the motorcycle, which came to rest in the northbound lane on its side.
Indiana State Police and the Auburn Fire Department assisted county police at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.