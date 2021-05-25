FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation has released the names of students in its 2021 spring and summer graduating class.
The class includes 92 students from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
These Questa Scholars have received their associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees in various fields including business, computer engineering, criminal justice, education, mechanical engineering, and various medical fields, among others.
Questa Scholars receive low-interest forgivable loans that are up to 50% forgiven if they live and work in northeast Indiana for five years following graduation. An additional 25% of the total loan can be forgiven when they attend and graduate from one Questa’s regional partner institutions. In many cases, scholars are graduating with 75% of their Questa loans forgiven.
Questa graduates from DeKalb County are listed with the schools they attended, as well as their programs of study while in college.
• Ethan Bassett, Trine University, pre-med;
• Carlee Conrad, Trine University, biology;
• Chandler Cook, Indiana Tech, network engineering;
• Ashleigh Depew, Trine University, exercise science;
• Sarah Mettert, Western Governors University, special education;
• Rebecca Nichols, Ball State University, special education;
• Cassidy Randol, Grace College, criminal justice;
• Isaac Schlotterback, Manchester University, biology/pre-med; and
• Aimee Smolek, Western Governors University, nursing.
“Questa has helped me not only by funding a part of my education, but also by helping me realize all of the amazing opportunities that are in this area,” said Adam Veeley, a Questa scholar and recent graduate from the University of Saint Francis. Veeley started a new position at Circle Logistics in Fort Wayne shortly after graduating with his business degree in May.
Local support is essential to keep these talented graduates in the region. Funding for the Questa Scholars program comes from local foundations, businesses and individual donors. More information on how to fund scholars in the community is available at questafoundation.org or by calling 407-6494.
Originally established in 1937 as the Fort Wayne Education Foundation, the Questa Education Foundation helps individuals access postsecondary education, graduate with less debt, and become contributing members of northeast Indiana’s workforce. Since its adoption of the Questa Scholars Program in 2007, the Questa Education Foundation has served more than 1,000 students with an 85% graduation rate, provided nearly $13 million in forgivable loans and more than $1.5 in scholarships, and retained more than two-thirds of its graduates in northeast Indiana.
