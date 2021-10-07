AUBURN — After several days with new COVID-19 cases in the high teens and 20s, the DeKalb County Health Department recorded 33 new cases, seven of which are school-aged children.
The 33 cases were two lower than last Thursday’s 35 cases. Over the past few weeks, the county has seen its highest case count on Thursdays.
State color code ratings released on Wednesday still have DeKalb County in the orange rating for high spread of the virus.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said mask, social distancing and vaccines are the way to stop the virus from spreading.
In an effort to get more DeKalb County residents vaccinated, two pop-up clinics were held last week. One was at the ACD Museum and the other was at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The event at the fairgrounds was held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in conjunction with the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. The pop-up clinic, which was organized by a state strike-team delivered 71 vaccines, 37 of which were booster shots. Forty residents sought out the site for COVID-19 testing.
At the ACD Museum’s drive-up event, 70 vaccines — 48 of which were boosters — were administered between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The site gave out 35 tests, which led to 10 positive cases.
Thursday’s breakdown of cases included: three in the 0-10 age group, five in the 11-20 age group, three in the 21-30 age group, four in the 31-40 age group, six in the 41-50 age group, five in the 61-70 age group, two in the 71-80 age group and one in the 81-90 age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.