WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School has been named a Best Middle School based on rankings published by U.S. News and World Report.
The ranking was based on performance on state-required tests while also accounting for student backgrounds to determine whether learning in core subjects is achieved and to review how well schools are educating their students. The middle school rankings were also based on how well schools prepare their students for high school and student-teacher ratios, addording t a news release from DeKalb Central schools.
“We are honored to continue to be recognized for the work of our students, staff, and community,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.
A total of 478 Indiana middle schools and 23,255 middle schools from across the nation were ranked. DeKalb Middle School ranked second among all middle schools in northeast Indiana and 61st across the state.
“We are very proud of the hard work and efforts put forth by our students and staff. The community should feel confident that their kids are getting a great education at DeKalb Middle School,” said middle school principal Matt Vince.
The Best Middle Schools rankings come directly from official third-party sources such as the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data. U.S. News does not collect data directly from middle schools.
“We have an incredible teaching and support staff that strive to do what is best for all of our students,” said Teders.
More information on the ranking, including data about DeKalb Middle School, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12/indiana/dekalb-middle-school-262010.
