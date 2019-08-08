AUBURN — Dr. Terri Jett from Butler University will speak at DeKalb Health, 1316 E 7th St., for an event with Eckhart Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Jett’s talk, “Food Connects Us All,” will give insights into urban, suburban and rural dynamics in the Hoosier state.
Eckhart Public Library is one of 24 organizations across the state selected by Indiana Humanities to host a Hoosier scholar. The Indiana Humanities INseparable Speakers Bureau is a curated list of informative presentations, discussions and workshops by Indiana scholars to help Hoosiers understand and talk about urban, suburban and rural differences.
“The scholars in the speakers bureau are excited to travel the state in the coming two years to have conversations with Hoosiers about the history and future of our Indiana communities,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities and a Hamilton native. “We hope that the speakers bureau is just one way we can encourage Indiana residents to come together to consider how we relate each other across urban, rural and suburban spaces.”
Jett will address the question: “Can our efforts to increase access to healthy food — especially fruits and vegetables — connect us in other ways?” Following the presentation, there will be facilitated discussion and a question-answer session. Denise Hoff from the Fresh Food Hub will provide light appetizers and information on whole-food nutrition.
During the next two years, Indiana Humanities’ INseparable programming will push Hoosiers to look beyond the demographics of the urban-suburban-rural divide to consider the people behind the data. With programming that facilitates discussion, self-examination and fresh perspectives, Indiana Humanities seeks to help residents from all settings cross boundaries and gather to explore the opportunities and challenges we share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.