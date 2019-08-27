AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday gave their blessing to investigate repurposing a century-old bridge that formerly crossed the CSX Railroad on C.R. 75.
Mike Ley presented the project that would use the historic bridge to span Cedar Creek in Auburn near 11th Street, connecting the DeKalb Outdoor Theater and the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, “Thus enhancing the shaping of downtown Auburn as a destination area,” he said.
The proposed, pedestrian-only “community bridge” project would serve as a downstream continuation of the recently proposed Cedar Creek Landing initiative between 7th and 9th streets, Ley added.
CSX Railroad agreed to reimburse the county to remove the wood-and-iron bridge in late 2013 due to safety issues. Because it was considered a “select” bridge on the Indiana Historic Bridge inventory list, it was required to be preserved rather than discarded. Commissioners agreed in March 2014 to rent storage space for the bridge for $1 on airport-owned land next to the DeKalb County Airport, with the goal that at some time and place, the bridge would be put to good use.
Ley showed photographs Monday of the dismantled bridge stored on pallets at the airport site. The original bridge, with wood decking, is 17.5 feet wide and stretches 147 feet long, but Ley’s plan showed only 96 feet would be needed to span Cedar Creek.
Ley said he sees the DeKalb Outdoor Theater as the primary beneficiary of the project, as the site, although unique, is geographically challenged, separating it from the community. Construction of the bridge would connect the theater physically and culturally with the downtown area, he said.
The DeKalb County Fair Association also would benefit by adding a second bridge across the creek, Ley said. The bridge would be owned and maintained by the DeKalb County Fair Association, of which Ley is a member. He estimated a 24- to 30-month timeline for the project after a commitment to begin.
Other advantages of the proposed bridge would add parking for downtown activities along open spaces due to floodplain management, and the bridge could be a part of the city trail system.
DeKalb Outdoor Theater President John Chalmers gave approval for the plan at the meeting Monday, as did the DeKalb County Fair board at its meeting last week.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to repurpose a historic part of our county into a very active and prominent role,” Ley said of the bridge, which will be 100 years old in 2020.
Plans call for the project to be constructed by local engineering services, excavating contractors, concrete suppliers and contractors, steel fabricators and suppliers, erectors, sawmills, painters and carpenters, asphalt companies and landscape companies, he said.
Ley said he has engaged an engineering company that has an on-staff bridge expert, particularly on historic bridges, and has conferred with him.
The proposed bridge would be funded by a mix of local contractor in-kind services, supplier donations, grants and support from local and area organizations, citizens and businesses, Ley said.
“I am excited about this awesome opportunity to be able to take a piece of history from our county and resurrect it with a purpose that unites our civic and cultural needs and something our community will be very proud of,” he added.
Ley, who is the Republican candidate for mayor of Auburn in the November election, said he would be involved in the bridge project no matter the outcome of the race, either as mayor or as a community volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.