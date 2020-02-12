WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St., is planning several events for the remainder of February.
Special programs include:
• Children’s Make and Take Valentine’s Craft — Friday, 3-4 p.m.;
• Health Presentation — Feb. 24, 6-7 p.m.;
• Novel Company Book Club — First meeting Feb. 25, 6-7 p.m.;
• Furry Fables — Saturday, Feb. 29, 10-11 a.m.; and
• Children’s Science Program — Saturday Feb. 29, 10-11 a.m.
Weekly programs are:
• Bridge Club — Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.;
• Bridge Club — Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.;
• Yoga — Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.;
• Sit and Stitch — Thursday, 9-11 a.m.; and
• Storytime — Thursday, 9-10 a.m.
For more information on any event, visit the library or it website, waterloo.lib.in.us, and Facebook page.
