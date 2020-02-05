AUBURN — An ordinance to reactivate the city’s Tree Commission passed on its first reading by the Auburn Common Council Tuesday night in City Hall
“We saw the need to basically… increase the membership of that Tree Commission from two to seven,” Mayor Mike Ley said. The change will take effect if the council passes the ordinance a second time on Feb. 18.
The expanded commission would have five citizen members appointed by the mayor. They would serve four-year terms, with at least one term expiring each year, and receive no compensation.
The remaining two members would be the representatives of the city street and parks departments — either the superintendents or someone they choose.
Ley said his vision is “to fly over this town at 20,000 feet and not see the city — that we would have enough tree canopy within our limits to make it hard to identify ‘where’s our city.’”
Since Ley announced his intention to reactivate the Tree Commission, he said, “It’s generated some community enthusiasm. We’ve had people contact us. We’re looking forward to get rolling on this.”
The ordinance empowers the Tree Commission “to study, investigate, counsel and develop and update annually, and administer a written plan for the care, preservation, pruning, planting, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs in parks, along streets and in other public areas.”
During a discussion of the Tree Commission ordinance, Councilman Kevin Webb suggested repealing the ordinances that created the city’s information technology committee and housing authority, which are inactive.
Ley asked city attorney Erik Weber to research the implications of dissolving the inactive bodies.
Ley said last month approximately 40 people from DeKalb County traveled to Fort Wayne to participate in a prayer gathering of the City-Wide Movement, which he is promoting for Auburn. The next gathering is scheduled for Feb. 11.
“People in the community are becoming aware” of the City-Wide Movement, Ley said. “It is a sizable movement that people are grabbing ahold of.”
During his campaign for mayor and after his election, Ley has pledged to use the City-Wide Movement to unite Auburn’s business, education, nonprofit, government and health care sectors to work on systemic issues such as addiction, domestic violence, homelessness and mental illness.
