WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council will conduct its next meeting through the Zoom platform, Town Manager Pam Howard said.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The public can watch the meeting by using the Meeting ID number 536 305 731 and the password 472289.
The Waterloo Redevelopment Committee met Friday using Zoom.
The commission approved a contract with Wessler Engineers, not to exceed $69,000, for survey and design work on a sewer extension west of Interstate 69.
The town will pursue the remainder of the sewer project as a public-private partnership, Howard said. It will be discussed again when the Redevelopment Commission meets April 22 at 4:30 p.m.
