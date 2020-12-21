AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners are searching for a new veterans service officer for the county.
Travis Holcomb is leaving the position at the end of this year, after 13 months on the job.
Monday, he reviewed a list of seven possible replacements with the commissioners at their meeting in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The candidates were narrowed down from nearly 100 applicants, Commissioner Don Grogg said.
Holcomb will return next Monday to help the commissioners choose three finalists who will be interviewed.
Holcomb offered to remain on a part-time basis to help his successor’s transition into the job.
“The veterans and their families mean too much to me” to leave the service office in a weak position, Holcomb said.
Earlier Monday, the commissioners made new appointments and reappointments to dozens of full-time positions and positions on boards and commissions.
They reappointed James McCanna as their attorney and discussed Grogg’s suggestion that they should have a formal contract with him.
Grogg said he called surrounding counties and found all of them have contracts with their commissioners’ attorney. He proposed using LaGrange County’s contract as a model.
“I would keep him for at least three years,” Grogg said about McCanna, because the county will have two new commissioners when Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson take office Jan. 1. Grogg and Jackie Rowan are retiring.
However, McCanna suggested deciding who will be the commissioners’ lawyer on an annual basis.
“I didn’t feel it was fair to bind the commissioners for more than a year at a time,” McCanna said.
Grogg suggested the DeKalb County Council also should consider a contract for its attorney, Donald Stuckey.
Commissioners made these appointments and reappointments:
• building maintenance — A-1 Janitorial;
• Central Communications advisory board — Mike Watson, who has been attending meetings, will replace Rowan.
• Community Corrections director Kelly Knauer was renewed.
• District 3 planning committee — Central Communications director Brian Humbarger;
• Drainage Board — administrative assistant Brenda Myers and agriculture representative Randy Deetz were reappointed; Watson will replace Grogg; Bruce Bell Jr. will replace Rowan, putting a noncommissioner on the board for the first time in recent years.
• Health Department — county nurse Cheryl Lynch and sanitarian Bernie Sukala were reappointed.
• Highway Superintendent — Ben Parker was reappointed. “If you keep anybody, keep him,” Grogg advised the incoming commissioners. He called hiring Parker “the best thing I’ve done in 12 years.”
• Homeland Security director — Jason Meek, reappointed;
• Human Resource director and Title VI coordinator — Dottie Miller, reappointed;
• IT director — Jack Smith, reappointed;
• Maintenance director Larry Lane, reappointed;
• Chief probation officer — Michael Lapham, reappointed;
• Public defender — Mark Olivero, reappointed;
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District board — Hartman continues, with Sanderson now as alternate;
• Sunny Meadows home director — Don Pierson, reappointed;
• Veterans Service officer — to be decided;
• Weights and Measurements inspector — Patrick Grant, reappointed.
Commissioners made these appointments to boards and commissions:
• Airport Authority — Jerry Korchyk, reappointed;
• Alcoholic Beverage Commission — Terry Rayle, reappointed;
• Auburn Plan Commission — Tom Smith, reappointed; and Auburn extraterritorial jurisdiction representative, Christopher Lamm;
• DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals — a replacement is still to be decided for Ruth Ann McNabb, who is retiring from a term that runs through 2023.
• Community Corrections board — DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders was reappointed; Watson replaces Grogg, with Sanderson as alternate;
• Butler extraterritorial jurisdiction representative — Adam Staley, who was recommended by Butler Mayor Mike Hartman;
• DeKalb County Council on Aging — Dale Hummer, reappointed;
• Garrett Public Library board — Taiylor Wineland will replace Amy Demske, who is retiring from the board;
• DeKalb County Board of Health — commissioners reappointed Andy Dircksen, DVM; Dr. Phil Chase and Jeffrey Stephens;
• Homeland Security Advisory Board — Sanderson replaces Grogg;
• DeKalb County Plan Commission — Frank Pulver was reappointed; Watson replaces Rowan; a replacement for Tim Griffin, who is resigning, is yet to be decided.
• Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals — commissioners reappointed Charlotte Suntken, Ron Dicke and Linda Middleton, who were endorsed by Sheila Stonebraker; a member must be a Level 2 or Level 3 assessor.
• Tourism Commission board and Visitors Bureau board — Brian Brandon was reappointed through 2022;
• Public Defender Board — Kent Likes was appointed to complete David Swogger’s term that runs through 2021.
