BUTLER — “I’m really excited,” said new Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger about beginning his new duties.
A retired Indiana State Police officer, Heffelfinger became police chief on May 1, following the retirement of longtime Chief Jim Nichols.
“Jim has done a great job in public relations with the community,” Heffelfinger said. “We’re all in this together. We work for the citizens of this city. We need them, and they need us.
“It should be a small, tight community, and I want to contribute to that.”
Since his appointment by Mayor Mike Hartman, Heffelfinger spent time with Nichols becoming acclimated with the department and the officers he leads.
With any change in leadership, there will be adjustments in how things are done, but Heffelfinger knows Butler has a good police department in place.
He said Butler’s department consists of “a bunch of good and young officers. I want people to be proud of this police department, that the officers project themselves to the public professionally, and that people look up to them.
“They do that now, but we can always do better.”
Since junior high school, Heffelfinger knew he wanted to be a police officer.
“I don’t know what inspired me,” he said. “I enjoy providing service for people and working for the people. I’ve enjoyed every day. There’s not been one day have I wished I weren’t doing this.”
A 1974 Eastside High School graduate, Heffelfinger, 64, may not have had an inspiration to pursue a career in law enforcement, but his three sons are all in the field. Sons Cory and Jeremy serve with the Auburn Police Department, and Joshua is a deputy marshal in Waterloo. His two daughters are in the nursing field.
“It’s not a job, it’s who I am,” he continued. “It’s extremely satisfying and gratifying. I’m extremely proud of them. If they love their jobs half as much as I have, they’ll have great careers.”
Heffelfinger spent 34 years with the Indiana State Police, retiring 16 months ago. His law enforcement career also included five years with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and about six months with the Butler Police Department before joining the state police.
“I’ve had a fabulous career that has allowed me to do a lot of things, literally around the world,” Heffelfinger stated. “I’ve been able to do everything I possibly could have done.
“It’s a whole different relationship here,” he said about leading a department. “It’s a whole different mindset, a whole different role.
“I have to make sure things function well, that the guys are doing their jobs,” Heffelfinger said. “I will be out there myself. I plan to be available 24/7 to support them and support any issues the community has.
“I was born and raised outside of Butler,” Heffelfinger said, who lives near the community with wife, Connie. “This is still home.”
