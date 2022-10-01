AUBURN — Auburn Tri Kappa is reminding residents that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Auburn Tri Kappa encourages women to schedule their mammogram for the year and continue breast self-awareness. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. With busy schedules, women often neglect having their yearly breast cancer screening as is recommended by the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer diagnosed in the early stages has a 98% cure rate. However, breast cancer remains the second highest cause of cancer death among women.
Schedule a mammogram at Parkview DeKalb by calling 266-7500.
“Our goal is to educate our community on the importance of early detection. Reminding our loved ones about self awareness and annual screenings is the only way to ensure our numbers decrease,” said Melissa Eshbach, co-chair Tri Kappa Pink Out.
The mission of Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out is a call to action and to educate community members about the importance of early detection. A financial aid fund is available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing, or treatment of breast cancer. Applications are available at many health care providers including St. Martin’s Clinic, Francine’s Friends, United Way of DeKalb County, Auburn Massage Centre, DeKalb County Health Department, online at TriKappaAuburn.org, and at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.
“Creating the Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out Fund, we have been able to grant over 100 DeKalb County residents, with new applications coming in more frequently. We are proud to lead in these efforts and continue assisting in the needs of our community,” said Natalie DeWitt, co-chair Tri Kappa Pink Out.
Anyone with questions should contact Pink Out committee members directly or email AuburnTriKappa@gmail.com. Watch the Tri-Kappa Auburn Facebook page and website TriKappaAuburn.org for updates and sponsorship opportunities or reach out to any Pink Out committee members: Eshbach, Kristin Lightner, Melanie Blythe, Inesa Makevit-Rohrback, Sandra Plummer and DeWitt.
