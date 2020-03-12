AUBURN — Plans to renovate part of Auburn City Hall moved forward Thursday.
The city hired Martin-Riley Architects-Engineers of Fort Wayne to provide architectural and engineering services for the project with a fee of $57,600.
The company will prepare plans and specifications for remodeling the the clerk-treasurer, utility and mayor’s offices along the 9th Street side of City Hall.
In January, Mayor Mike Ley called attention to several problems with the office wing. Settling of the building has led to gaps between walls, ceilings and floors.
The affected offices occupy a section of City Hall that served for decades as Auburn’s fire station. It was remodeled into offices in 1990-91.
Ley said Martin-Riley will develop floor plans, architectural drawings and detailed specifications. Construction contractors then will use the documents to bid on the project.
Ley expects construction on the project could start in October and continue through late winter or early spring of 2021. The city might get the best construction prices with that timetable, he predicted.
“Every contractor’s looking for a winter project inside,” said Ley, who speaks with experience as the owner of Signature Construction in Auburn.
Ley said a project to reconstruct the block of East 9th Street alongside City Hall could follow on the heels of the remodeling. He aims to repave the street and install new sidewalks and curbs in the spring of 2021.
“It makes a lot of sense to dovetail them together, he said about the projects,” that would result in only one, continuous disruption of the building and street.
The affected city offices will need to find a temporary location during the remodeling of City Hall. Ley said no decision has been made on a site for temporary offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.