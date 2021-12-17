WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will present the Christmas musical “Believe” this weekend.
The story is set 10 days before Christmas, and 15-year-old Alex Norton is struggling. He has always loved Christmas, but the shine has left his favorite holiday. He sees Christmas as nothing more than an over-hyped, greedy, present-grabbing time of year. Where is the peace in this season that’s suppose to be all about the Prince of Peace?
Alex wants to believe in something — but what? Reluctantly, he participates in “Project Christmas” at his church, where members of his youth group are preparing items for the homeless.
Audiences will get a glimpse of the younger children’s Christmas pageant rehearsal, including a child in half a donkey costume and a herd of sheep complaining about their itchy wool costumes.
Still not warming up to the season, Alex is finally presented with a Christmas moment to realize he can make this world a brighter and better place, and peace will grow.
Teacher Jed Freels of the DeKalb High School Theater Department said the production is filled with warmth and laughter and brightened by traditional Christmas songs sung by the actors.
“Everyone will touched by this play and maybe find something in which they can truly... believe,” Freels said.
With a cast and production crew of over 40 members, shows will be presented in two matinees Saturday and Sunday each day at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door.
