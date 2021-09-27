GARRETT — “Lights! Camera! Action!” shouted onlookers as the cover for the latest state historic marker was lifted under blue skies in Garrett Saturday morning.
The two-sided sign at 117 S. Cowen St. recognizes the film and stage accomplishments of Garrett native John Bowersox (ca. 1884-1936) —whose stage name was John Bowers.
Justin Clark from the Indiana Historical Bureau, a division of the Indiana State Library, and DeKalb County Historian John Bry began the day with a brief program hosted in the Community Room at the Garrett Public Library. Three movie posters billing Bowers as the male lead, donated by the Garrett State Bank, were on display behind the podium.
Clark shared brief remarks about the Historical Bureau and its efforts to collaborate with communities across the state for installation of new markers for the program that dates back to 1946. Since then, more that 700 have been installed, said Clark. These markers examine a wide range of topics such as women’s history, African-American history, science, medicine, technology, agriculture and the arts — and a little bit of everything in between.
“Markers provide snapshots of our past and help us return stories to the historical landscapes to which they belong. These are stores that have shaped us, challenged us, and helped us recognize Hoosiers have had across the nation and the world in all manner of fields,” said Clark.
“It was a long-time in the making,” Bry said of the process of getting the latest historic marker designation in Garrett despite funding and COVID-related delays.
Bry read the blog offering a detailed overview Bowers’ life and career from the state website found at: blog.history.in.gov/giving-voice-to-silent-film-star-john-bowers/.
Bowers grew up in Garrett, the son of George and Ida Bowersox. His father was a prominent Garrett citizen from the earliest days of the city and a well-known engineer for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.
John Bowersox started to explore his theatrical career while attending Huntington College in 1902, and he went on to have a successful stage and film stint stretching from New York City to Los Angeles, changing his name to Bowers.
He became one of the most famous stage and silent screen actors of his time, appearing in nearly 100 films.
With the coming of talking motion pictures, Bowersox’s career stalled, and it ended with his untimely death by drowning off the coast of California in 1936. He later received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his significant contributions to the motion picture industry during its infancy.
“Although nobody knows what was on the mind of John Bowers when he went overboard, most believe he died by suicide,” said Bry. “His mother had recently passed away, his acting career was floundering and his drinking had become problematic.
“Despite such a tragic ending, this Hoosier left behind a legacy as a prolific film actor and adventurer. It’s time he gets his due in his hometown in Garrett,” Bry said in conclusion.
Following remarks at the library, the gathering of some three dozen people then strolled around the corner to the marker site on South Cowen Street where the Bowersox family once resided.
Marker donors were invited to participate in the unveiling, including Sandra Arvin, Garrett State Bank and President Mark Fogt, Mayor Todd Fiandt, Kent and Shelley Johnson, Aaron D. Smith, City Planner Milton Otero, Gretel Smith and DeKalb County Historian John Bry. Also joining in were Garrett Historian Dave Clark and Kristen Elizabeth Endsley who resides in the former Bowersox home.
Thanks were also offered to the Garrett Street Department, Craig Lepard at the Flower Post, Garrett Public Library, Casey Pfieffer and staff of the Indiana Historical Bureau and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.
The maker is the fifth in DeKalb County, with an announcement last week of a sixth sign at The Sechler Pickle Factory in Saint Joe in 2022. The other markers currently in the county honor the Spencerville Covered Bridge, the Auburn Automobile Company, the Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett, and Auburn author Will Cuppy. Bry added the marker at the Spencerville Bridge that was stolen last year will be replaced with expanded information in the near future.
