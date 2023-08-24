Hometown Heroes banners

The Auburn Associate chapter of Tri Kappa is sponsoring the Hometown Heroes Banner project. The project is designed to honor those who served or are serving in the military, and who live or grew up in Auburn. Pictured are chapter member Kathy Mettert and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley. They are holding a photo of Mettert’s father and Ley’s uncle, Hank Vanderbosch.

 CONTRIBUTED

AUBURN — The Auburn associate chapter of Tri Kappa is honoring those who have served their country through the Hometown Heroes Banner project.

The project is designed to honor those who served or are serving in the military, and who live or grew up in Auburn. Honorees will be those who are deceased or alive. All branches of the armed services are included, as well as the National Guard. This will be known as round one.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.