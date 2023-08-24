AUBURN — The Auburn associate chapter of Tri Kappa is honoring those who have served their country through the Hometown Heroes Banner project.
The project is designed to honor those who served or are serving in the military, and who live or grew up in Auburn. Honorees will be those who are deceased or alive. All branches of the armed services are included, as well as the National Guard. This will be known as round one.
After round one is completed, round two will take place and will honor other heroes such as fire, police, emergency workers, teachers and doctors. Round two submissions will begin to be accepted in the last half of 2025. It will be publicized when to submit.
Anyone can purchase a vinyl, two-sided, four-foot by two-foot banner printed with non-fading print. The banner will display a photo of the honoree (black and white or color), the name of the individual and branch of the military served. Banners can be purchased for $125 each. They will be hung from Auburn’s light posts and light poles. The banners will be hung for a yet-to-be-determined amount of time. Purchasers will be notified to pick up their banner at a designated place to be announced.
To purchase a banner, people must submit a five-inch by seven-inch or eight-inch by 10-inch clear photo printed copy. Originals or ink printer copies are not accepted.
Purchasers can pick up an application at the Auburn City Hall in the mayor’s office. There also will be a Facebook page, Auburn Hometown Heroes Banners. Applications and photos can also be dropped off at the mayor’s office.
Applications may also be mailed to: Auburn Heroes Project, in care of Kathy Mettert, 904 Elm St., Auburn, IN 46706. Please submit only one hero per form. Checks or money orders should be made payable to Auburn Associate Tri Kappa. All applications must be submitted by Dec. 31. Banners should be ready for hanging in the late spring of 2023.
Earliest orders will be placed in the downtown area until it is filled. Others will go to other locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.