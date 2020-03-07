INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb High School graduate Austin Macy of Auburn and Leo Junior-Senior High School graduate Tori Thatcher-Milton of Leo are gaining experience as interns with local lawmakers during the 2020 legislative session.
Macy, a DeKalb County resident, is the son of Ken and Roberta Macy. He graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and master’s degree in school psychology. He is working toward his doctorage in educational psychology at Ball State.
“With this internship, Austin is putting the finishing touches on an impressive resume,” said state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. “Knowing Austin, it’s no surprise he’s done very well during his time with the House. It’s been a pleasure to see him take to this internship so quickly.”
As legislative interns, Macy and Thatcher-Milton correspond with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while assisting members with daily tasks including staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.
“Witnessing legislators in meetings with those passionately advocating their causes is eye-opening to me,” Macy said. “Getting to sit in on those meetings and listen to the process really changed the way I view the lawmaking process. It was the most beneficial part of my internship.”
Thatcher-Milton, an Allen County resident, is the daughter of Adam Thatcher and Lesley Treesh. She is attending Purdue University Fort Wayne, majoring in political science and history.
“Tori is developing an important set of skills as she prepares for her future,” said state Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne. “She works directly with legislators, helping them prepare for session each day and assisting staff with various tasks.”
“I’m a bit of a government nerd, and this internship was valuable in determining what I’m going to do upon graduation,” Thatcher-Milton said. “Because of this program, I’ve been able to get my foot in the door, and secure employment once I leave.”
Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.
For more information and to apply for a House Republican internship position during the 2021 legislative session, visit www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
