AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has announced that Steel Dynamics Inc. has signed on as the venue sponsor for the 2019 DeKalb Chamber Partnership Duesy Awards.
The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
SDI’s donation totals over $3,000 in support. SDI has been a member of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership for more than 20 years.
Formerly known as the annual meeting, the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business, Community, and Education — or the Duesy’s — is one of the chamber’s largest events of the year.
This year, the event is experiencing many changes including a new name, new venue and a new theme. The 2019 event will feature a 1920’s Hollywood atmosphere playing into the awards of the evening. Attendees can sample a wide variety of cuisine from DeKalb County at community favorite Taste of DeKalb also at the Duesy’s.
For more information on this year’s celebration along with ticket information, visit the chamber’s website at dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.