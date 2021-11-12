AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County has partnered with the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District to remove 17 invasive trees and replace them with a native variety.
The invasive Callery pear trees, also known as Bradford pear, were planted in front of the YMCA along North Street. On Wednesday, a crew from Holbrook Lawnscape removed the Callery pear trees and replaced them with serviceberry trees.
SWCD District Director Nellie Peffley said the YMCA applied for and was approved to take part in the SWCD’s cost-share program to help fund the removal and replacement of the trees.
The cost-share program is intended to assist in the planning and installation of conservation practices within DeKalb County by providing technical and financial assistance. The SWCD will provide reimbursement of 75% of the total cost of an approved conservation practice installation, not to exceed a total payment to the participant of $2,500.
Peffley and SWCD technician Bill Ward explained invasive species, such as the Callery pear, are detrimental to the ecosystem and out-compete native vegetation.
“They don’t have any competition to suppress, and run wild in landscape,” Ward said.
The replacement serviceberry trees are similar in size and shape to the Callery pear and have similar white flowers, Ward said.
“The YMCA was very happy to get grant funding and donations to allow for this important replacement to help promote a healthy environment for our community,” said YMCA of DeKalb County CEO Bob Krafft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.