AUBURN — Auburn High School graduate Mark Shaw on Wednesday released advance, review copies of his new book, the fifth in his series examining events surrounding the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The 608-page book carries an equally long title: “Collateral Damage: The Mysterious Deaths of Marilyn Monroe, JFK and Dorothy Kilgallen and the Ties That Bind Them to Robert Kennedy and the JFK Assassination.”
Shaw’s previous four books presented his theories for a Mafia motive to murder the president and Kilgallen, a nationally famous journalist and radio-television personality who died mysteriously in 1965.
The new book introduces famed actress Monroe to the storyline and will be published June 1, which would have been her 95th birthday.
Advance publicity for the book declares, “Marilyn Monroe, whose love affair with attorney general Bobby Kennedy is little known to this day, did not commit ‘probable suicide’ in 1962 and might be celebrating her 95th birthday on June 1 if she had not been verbally abused and then set up for the kill on Aug. 4, 1962, by Bobby following Marilyn’s brief sexual affair with JFK.”
The book contends that Robert Kennedy had a motive to silence Monroe because she was “threatening him with a ‘tell-all’ disclosure to the media of matters of national security leaked to her by the Kennedy brothers and her sexual relationship with Bobby.”
Shaw alleges that Monroe was murdered and the crime was covered up by Los Angeles investigators friendly to Robert Kennedy.
The book describes 50 similarities between the lives and deaths of Monroe and Kilgallen. Both were found dead in their beds with drugs in their bloodstreams.
The new book elaborates on Shaw’s previous two books that contend Kilgallen was killed because she was on the verge of exposing a Mafia boss for masterminding the JFK assassination and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover for covering it up.
In an author’s note at the beginning of his new book, Shaw writes that “in-depth research into Marilyn’s life and times and her tragic death led to this author’s determination in late 2019 that Marilyn and Dorothy, as well as JFK, were victims of what may be labeled collateral damage. To be more specific, each death was triggered by the actions of one man whose abuse of power and ruthless behavior caused all three to be in danger, providing varying degrees of motive to eliminate them.”
Shaw pledges that he “will continue his attempt, based on the compelling new evidence in this book, to convince Congress that the events surrounding JFK’s death must be reexamined and that both Marilyn and Dorothy’s cases must be reopened to a thorough investigation by the authorities in Los Angeles and New York City. When this happens, justice may finally prevail, leading to further research based on my contributions to history.”
Shaw based his book on 15 years of research, his advance publicity says. He is a former criminal defense attorney, and in his second career as a journalist he covered high-profile court cases involving Mike Tyson, O.J. Simpson and Kobe Bryant for ABC, ESPN and USA Today. He also published a book about Tyson’s 1992 rape trial in Indianapolis.
Shaw graduated from Auburn High School in 1963, the year of the JFK assassination, and continued his education at Purdue University, where he played on the golf team. He now lives in the San Francisco, California, area.
