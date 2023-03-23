AUBURN — A Fort Wayne woman is facing up to 20 years in prison for her alleged role in an a burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8 in May 2022.
Tabitha L. Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I Thursday.
As part of the plea agreement, two counts of felony murder will be dismissed.
Under the terms of the agreement, the court will determine the sentence. However, there will be a cap on the sentence of 20 years.
Johnson is one of four suspects who are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, 2022, armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Two of the suspects, Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, died in the shooting.
Shaun T. Kruse, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, Columbia City, also faces charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
Kruse and Johnson are not the alleged shooters but were charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
In the Level 2 felony burglary charge, Johnson was accused of breaking and entering the structure of another person with the intent to commit a felony, or theft.
Johnson had been scheduled to stand trial on the charges May 22-26. A sentencing hearing now is scheduled to take place May 15.
