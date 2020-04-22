BUTLER — Steel Dynamics Inc. expects its flat-roll steel mills, including its mill in rural Butler, to operate at 80% utilization this spring.
“It appears that we should be able to sustain that targeted output certainly for April, certainly for May, and we’re confident that we can do that for June, as well,” SDI President and CEO Mark Millett of Auburn said Tuesday.
The steel company’s flat roll division remains “relatively robust” during the economic downtown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Millett said.
Millett spoke during a conference call to discuss SDI’s financial results for the first three months of 2020.
SDI on Monday reported first quarter 2020 net sales of $2.6 billion and net income of $187 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. News reports said net income exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.79 per share.
“The team delivered a strong first quarter 2020 performance in a challenging operating and market environment,” Millett said. He noted that SDI set a record for quarterly steel shipments, reported at 2.8 million tons.
Millett predicted the months ahead “will be difficult,” but he spoke optimistically about the prospects for Steel Dynamics.
Many higher-cost steel producers are idled indefinitely, he said.
“We will likely gain market share based on our uninterrupted, low-cost operations, providing the greatest customer optionality,” Millett said.
SDI leaders said the company sees an opportunity for internal purchasing to feed its steel fabrication plants, such as the New Millennium Building Systems plant, also in rural Butler.
“Fabrication is still incredibly strong with a record backlog. They need steel. They’ll be buying that steel from our own steel mills,” said Teresa Wagler, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Last year, SDI’s fabrication plants purchased only about half of their 2.3 million tons of steel from SDI mills, Millett said.
“This provides additional opportunity … for internal purchasing to keep our steel mills running at high utilization rates even in a weaker demand environment,” Millett said.
Construction use of steel remains steady, and accounts for 40-45% of steel consumption during normal times, Millett said. SDI holds a large market share in steel for distribution warehouses, he added.
Referring to news reports about a slump in steel orders, Millett said, “Perhaps they’re not buying from other people, but they are buying from us.”
“We continue to operate 24/7,” Wagler said. “With that, we get the orders, we gain market share during environments like this, especially as other, higher-cost production is being shut down. Right now, we’re operating at a very good utilization rate across the platform.”
Millett said SDI’s leaders have managed the company successfully through several past economic downturns.
“I’m a pretty optimistic guy and if you were surrounded by the team we have at SDI, you would have that same optimism,” Millett said. “And I suggest even in these tough times, and the SDI team shines in moments of challenge and we are in a position of strength.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.