GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday adopted an ordinance to rezone two properties in the 1300 block of South Randolph Street from residential to business general by a 3-0 vote. Councilmen Bobby Diederich and Dave Demske were not present for the meeting.
The two tracts, each about .75 acres, are owned by Dr. Danny E. Weimer, who plans to build a new veterinary clinic on the site. The change was approved following a public hearing of the Garrett Plan Commission in June.
The current Garrett Veterinary Hospital building was built in January 1961 by partners Dr. Arthur Hall and Dr. Richard Dircksen. In June 1970, Dr. Floyd Johnson joined the practice, with Weimer becoming a partner in 2006.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said the city’s 2021 budget meetings are continuing this week with city utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group Inc.
Mayor Todd Fiandt asked that residents be aware of the budget-setting process and read the code from the 2020 Indiana Elected Officials handbook:
“The council fixes the annual salaries of all elected officials of the city. The council also establishes the annual salaries of members of the city police and fire department. It has the authority to reduce but not to increase any other items in the city budget as submitted by the mayor for its approval.
“Mayors are also empowered to: fix the salaries of all appointed officials and employees (except police and firefighters, and appointees of the clerk or clerk-treasurer) subject to reduction by Common Council,” he read.
The council also approved an interlocal agreement with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools regarding infrastructure work at Brennan Estates to move a utility pole and bury cables, with the city covering the initial $20,000 cost and the school to pay the city back in three years.
Fiandt thanked the Parks Authority, Streets and Parks Department, attendees and everyone who helped make last weekend’s concert and movie events a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.