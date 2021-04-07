AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council on Tuesday began steps to issue a $4.31 million bond.
The bond would refinance $2.25 million of existing debt from 2011, leaving approximately $2.1 million for new projects.
The plan takes advantage of an expected interest rate of 1.3% for the new bond. The 2011 bond bears interest rates of 4% to 4.75%, and refinancing it will save a total savings of $300,000, council members heard last month.
Last week, Mayor Mike Ley met behind closed doors with the council to discuss possible acquisitions of real estate with the $2.1 million.
The bond ordinance’s text includes a list of possible uses for the $2.1 million:
• available downtown building(s);
• various parcels needed for a public parking lot;
• the DeKalb County highway garage property;
• parcels for a temporary parking lot in the downtown area;
• pond/acreage along I-69 and S.R. 8;
• parcels for a city street department campus; and
• “acquiring, constructing and equipping certain various public improvements consisting of all or any portion of renovations related to the City Hall and street department projects and street improvement projects in the city.”
Plans are moving ahead for the city to buy the DeKalb County highway garage property in south Auburn for $305,000. The 5-acre tract would be used to expand neighboring Eckhart Park. The county highway department is moving to a larger property on the east edge of Waterloo.
The new bond would come with annual payments of $455,000 per year for 9 1/2 years, compared to current payments of $285,000 per year on the 2011 bonds, the council heard last month. Bond payments would be made from the economic development projects component of the local income tax rate.
“When you look at the low interest … whatever we can do for the citizens of Auburn now, with this money, is going to be cheaper than in three years or four years,” Councilman Kevin Webb said Tuesday.
“The rate we’re at — you can’t say it’s free money, but I don’t know how you get it (for) much less,” Ley said. By using the $2.1 million, “You get the benefit of the service or the improvement to the community now.”
The city also is expecting to receive $2.8 million from the American Rescue Plan passed recently by Congress. The council voted Tuesday to create a new fund to receive that income. City officials said it is not clear how the money can be spent.
Also Tuesday, the council established a fund to pay for “management and rehabilitation” of the Auburn Mobile Home Park on Wayne Street at the city’s south edge.
The family of the late Mayor Burt Dickman is donating the 5-acre property to the city. Residents will be given three years to relocate. During that time, rent from residents would go to the new fund.
The city needs the front, or west, portion of the property for a proposed overpass crossing the CSX railroad tracks. Plans call for the rest of the site to be returned to a natural state.
Also Tuesday, the council heard the annual financial report for the Auburn Redevelopment Commission.
The commission received $1.29 million of income from the city’s tax-increment financing district that collects property taxes on new development in specified zones.
The commission spent nearly $267,000 last year, leaving a balance of more than $4.8 million.
Earlier Tuesday, the Redevelopment Commission voted to spend up to $800,000 for a bridge over Peckhart Ditch and an extension of Lenora Lane. The project will provide a rear access to the new Astral at Auburn senior living complex at the city’s western edge.
