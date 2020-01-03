GARRETT — Like a scene from the musical, “Mamma Mia!,” an Arizona woman has been seeking her biological father among a handful of possible candidates for decades.
This month, Stephanie Jane Klasa, 34, of Phoenix, hugged Aaron Smith of Garrett, a man she calls “Pops,” for the first time.
For Smith, 78, a longtime bachelor, the news that he had a daughter came as a godsend following the death of his mother, Marguerite, 99, earlier in the year and his own serious health issues.
“It was the ’80s,” said Klasa. Her mother, Diane, became pregnant with the man named Luke she thought to be her father during an on-and-off again relationship that Klasa described as toxic.
When Klasa was 6, Luke was sentenced to 11 years in prison on federal conspiracy charges.
“He went to jail. He was never a dad, so we weren’t close like that,” she said, “but he was the only person I thought was my dad,” and she visited him a handful of times during his incarceration. He was released when she was 17.
“We tried to build a relationship back in Arizona, but he was a stranger, essentially, to me,” she said.
Her mother was seeking back child support. In Arizona, that required a paternity test.
“Back in 2003, it wasn’t as quick as it is now,” Klasa said of receiving the results. Instead of taking a few weeks, it took a few months back then, and she began attending Arizona State University in Tempe, studying microbiology and eventually majoring in women’s studies.
“(Luke) was starting to get into his old habits,” she said.
It was during her freshman year that he was ruled out as her father. It all came to an end, and Luke discontinued the relationship with Klasa and her mom.
“I haven’t heard from him since,” she said.
“Mom was in shock and awe and bewilderment over the news, and essentially started thinking back to 19 years earlier,” Klasa said.
“It was just, you come to that point, you know, you stare at yourself in the mirror, trying to figure out who half of you is now,” she said. “At that time, my world didn’t quite crash, because I was in college.”
Her mom, now 63, was racking her brain. She recalled meeting Smith in 1981 at a Flagstaff real estate exchange conference and later reuniting with him at another conference in Chicago. Her mother spent one month in Chicago around 1984, but she never considered Smith as Klasa’s father.
Klasa remembers a prescient dream in January 2017 where her father had passed away, but she was at peace, knowing that if she didn’t meet him in this life, she would one day in another.
Later that month, Klasa consulted a psychic who told her she would find and meet her father.
Back in Indiana, Smith found himself on death’s door in February 2017, when he was code blue for 50 minutes and spent nearly a month in hospital, including 10 days in an intensive-care unit.
Klasa’s DNA search reached several dead ends, and she basically stopped looking for her father.
Smith’s niece, Kristi Guse, was searching for Native Americans on her father’s side, resulting in a possible cousin on her mother’s side with a 14 percent match. With many other relatives adding their own testing in the system, the results became more conclusive.
In September, while she was parking in her garage, Klasa received an alert from 23 and Me with the results identifying Smith as her biological father.
Smith admitted checking Klasa on Facebook to see more about her.
A few days later on Sept. 8, father and daughter spoke for the first time — for two hours. Klasa described it as “surreal.” Now, they talk or text every day.
As they sat side-by-side during a visit earlier this month, there was no denying they are cut from the same cloth, with the same teeth, eyes and smile. Both prefer salt-and-vinegar potato chips, she added.
They met for the first time in the lobby of the Comfort Inn near the Fort Wayne airport, nervous and excited. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, David.
With few relatives back in Arizona, meeting her huge Indiana family was overwhelming to Klasa.
Klasa and Smith spent four days visiting aunts and cousins, and she learned of her family’s heritage, especially that of her grandmother, Marguerite Smith. Her grandmother was a woman “ahead of her time. She was a trailblazer,” Klasa said of Smith, the first woman to run for the local school board and other government offices. Klasa and her dad visited the cemetery where her grandparents are buried.
“Having a women’s studies degree, and knowing she ran for state office, for me, that is so huge,” Klasa said about Marguerite Smith. “She was so independent about being the person, not the party.” She also noted both she and her grandmother shared a great interest in the environment.
“I feel so blessed I am loved, welcomed and complete. It’s wonderful!” Klasa said.
During Klasa’s visit, Smith’s sister, Melanie Steiner of Indianapolis, presented her with a history book detailing the Smith family tree. Stephanie Sue King of Columbus presented gifts of a Longaberger basket and a Vera Bradley bag to welcome her.
Becoming a father at 78 has given Smith a new lease on life, making him quick to open photos on his phone, showing the newfound pair to most people he meets.
“This is my daughter,” he says proudly. “Who’da thunk it?”
