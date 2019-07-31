AUBURN — Entry will be free in several categories at Middaugh Hall for this year’s DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Judging categories with free entry will be hobbies, flowers, culinary arts (canned and baked goods), domestic and creative arts, photography and fine arts.
The fair board is eliminating entry fees in an attempt to increase the number of items on display in each category.
The change does not affect the antiques category.
Entries may be checked in on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items will need to be picked up on Sunday, Sept. 29, between 8 a.m. and noon.
More details about Middaugh Hall exhibits are online at the fair’s website, dekalbcountyfair.org.
