AUBURN — New ownership of the CastLight plant in west Auburn should be positive for the facility, said a spokesperson for Aludyne.
Aludyne, based in Southfield, Michigan, recently acquired the CastLight Division — including the Auburn plant and seven others — from Shiloh Industries.
“Aludyne is a stable, financially sound company able to invest in plant upgrades,” said Jenifer Zbiegien, vice president of human resources and marketing for Aludyne.
Employment levels at the Auburn plant, which has more than 200 workers, are expected to remain around the same for now, Zbiegien said.
The plant at 1200 Power Drive in Auburn produces a variety of lightweight automotive components designed to make vehicles more fuel-efficient. It opened in the mid-1980s when several automotive-related plants came to Auburn’s west side.
“The CastLight acquisition strengthens and expands Aludyne's position as a lightweighting solutions provider,” Aludyne said in a news release announcing the purchase.
“Aludyne will further diversify its customer base and add new facilities in the U.S., Netherlands, Poland and China. With the acquisition of Shiloh Industries' CastLight business, Aludyne expands its product offering with high integrity, thin-walled components used in electrified drivetrains, e-motor housings, battery trays and automotive structural components.”
"We welcome the CastLight employees in North America, Europe and Asia to the Aludyne team," said Andreas S. Weller, president and CEO of Aludyne. "Together, we are a stronger company delivering innovative solutions to the mobility industry and meeting the needs of our customers globally."
Aludyne describes itself as “a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry.”
Aludyne said it manufactures aluminum and iron vehicle components for safety-critical applications, including chassis, subframe and electric vehicles.
“The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world,” the news release said.
Aludyne said it now operates 21 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in nine countries, employing approximately 3,500 people. The company’s website is Aludyne.com.
The acquisition of the CastLight Division included eight plants in all. In the United States, they are Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; Alma, Michigan; Clarksville, Tennessee and Pierceton and Auburn in Indiana. Two plants in Europe and one in China also were acquired, Zbiegien said.
