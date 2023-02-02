AUBURN — DeKalb County city, town and county leaders gathered at Kruse Plaza Tuesday to recap on some of the highlights and accomplishments of 2022 and plans for the upcoming year for their communities.
State of DeKalb 2023: Cities & Towns was the first of an expanded year-long series hosted by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Over the course of 2023 the series will look at the state of cities and towns, education, healthcare, economy and nonprofits, inviting representatives from each of these areas to speak on current trends along with upcoming events and plans.
Tuesday’s featured speakers were Auburn Mayor Mike Ley; Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt; Butler Mayor Mike Hartman; Waterloo Town Manager Pamela Howard; Hamilton Town Manager Brent Shull; St. Joe Town Board member Mary Simcox; and DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson.
Auburn anticipates continued growth
“The city is no doubt on the move,” said Ley.
“Not at any break-neck speed, but a constant strong momentum of development is occurring in Auburn, Indiana.
“To that point, I believe and foresee Auburn is on the verge of what may be the next five to seven years the greatest economic investment period in the history of the city.”
He said the investments will include continued annexation and growth, housing developments, continued commercial development additional investment and re-investment by industries, more downtown development, continued infrastructure improvements, and continued investments in the city’s parks and trails.
Reviewing 2022, Ley said Auburn saw 174 new housing units in the city, infrastructure improvements, an active tree commission and the hiring of an engineering firm for preliminary design work for an new railroad overpass.
Last year the city continued to extend broadband and Auburn’s residential sidewalk program saw the installation and replacement of over 10,700 feet of sidewalk.
The city’s Community Assistance Program, saw more than 120 volunteers help on six different projects that involved the removal of trash from homes and yards, Ley said.
Through the city’s Trap Neuter Release program, 70 cats were neutered, all through the use of private funds.
Garrett welcomes new businesses
Fiandt said Garrett had “a pretty good year” with the opening of several new businesses. RBT purchased the old Dollar General Plaza and revamped it into a “very viable place,” Fiandt added.
Downtown also has welcomed new business and services.
The city has continued to participate in the Community Crossings program and has a 50/50 cost-share sidewalk program, Fiandt reported.
A pocket park and pavilion have been installed on Randolph Street and a downtown building that was damaged by fire has been torn down, with plans of developing the space into a gathering place, and possible use as a farmer’s market, Fiandt said.
A shed built by Garrett High School students will be placed on the empty lot that will serve as a popcorn stand with profits to go the parks department. Clubs, organizations and other non-profit groups can also use the stand for fundraisers.
Additions and improvements planned at the city’s parks include a nine-hole disc golf course, a pickle ball court and a concrete corn hole course, Fiandt said.
Butler eliminates sewer overflows
The City of Butler completed a long-term control plan to eliminate combined sewer overflows, said Hartman.
Historically averaging 20 CSOs a year, the city reduced that to two last year, and now is down to zero, Hartman said. He noted CSOs are very expensive and completion of a long-term control plan was an 18-month process.
Hartman also pointed to storm sewer and sanitary sewer projects on North and South Broadway and infrastructure work that has taken place in the city. This year the city will see the rehabilitation of its water tower, Hartman added. Recently Butler adopted a park master plan, with park improvements planned going forward.
He said the disc golf course at Maxton Park has become a “rave” with many disc golfers in the area and is highly rated, he added.
As the number of volunteer firefighters continues to decline, Butler employs seven firefighters who work a day shift, Hartman said. The police department acquired new body cameras and car cameras, he added.
Hartman noted the positive economic impact the he International Monster Truck Museum has on businesses and the number of people who show up for events at the attraction.
A farmer’s market got off the ground and an initiative to launch a daycare in the city has been re-energized, Hartman said.
Last year also was a good year for industries, with expansions and upgrades taking place, he added.
Waterloo experiences growth in 2022
Reviewing highlights of 2022 for Waterloo, Howard said the town saw $8.5 million of growth, gaining several new businesses along the way.
A veterans monument and benches were added at Veterans Park and the town wrapped up its sump pump program, she added.
“You can’t do the big things without taking care of the small things first,” Howard said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will pick up the bulk of the cost to relocate a sewer along U.S. 6 east of Waterloo. While work is taking place, one lane will be kept open along the highway.
Main Street has grown its events and Friends of the Depot also hosted open houses and will continue to do so, as well as hosting History Day, Howard said.
Private investment is taking place at U.S. 6 and I-69 and the water tower will be repainted this year.
Work on Center Street is planned in phases for this year and grant funds will be sought to help pay for that work, Howard said.
Hamilton enjoys added amenities
In Hamilton, all the downtown businesses are full and the town has welcomed a new bait and tackle store and a coffee shop, Shull said.
New restrooms have been constructed at the public beach and a dog park has been added in the community.
Shull lauded the clubs and service organizations for their contributions to the community and noted Hamilton Community schools are growing.
The school district has added five new tennis courts, which are open to the public, and has rebuilt its baseball and softball fields, Shill said.
Shull noted that 400 golf carts are registered in Hamilton and people are enjoying the community, he added.
Plans call for sheriff’s St. Joe satellite office
Simcox noted the continued efforts of the Town of St. Joe to clean up properties in the town. She said the town has received community crossing funds for street improvements and has applied for grants for other projects.
Simcox said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Town of St. Joe to open a satellite office in the St. Joe Town Hall.
The St. Joe River Greenway is enjoyed by the community and in Spencerville, a group organizes community activities, such as a Thanksgiving meal and garage sales. Spencerville also is home to the historic covered bridge, Simcox noted.
County makes strides to collaborate
Watson noted strides made in recent years by cities, towns and the county to collaborate. An example of that, he said, was the work of the American Rescue Plan Committee, which was formed to put together a plan on how to best spend $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars.
The American Rescue Plan Committee was made up of representatives from area cities, towns, the county and members of the community.
Last year’s sessions to create a strategic vision for DeKalb County also were a valuable and collaborative effort and Watson said he is looking forward to the information being put to use. An issue that came out of the sessions was the importance of addressing mental health and addictions, Watson added.
The county highway department is moving from Auburn to a new highway department campus in Waterloo, Watson said.
Watson said he would be “remiss” if he did not mention solar projects that are under discussion. He said there will be some “tough decisions” that will need to be made, balancing property rights issues, financial benefits, and concerns of adjoining property owners.
Future presentations will be State of the Economy March 9; State of Nonprofit May 25; State of Education July 26; and State of Health & Wellness Sept. 20.
The event was sponsored by The RBT Group.
