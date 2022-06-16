INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the third wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21. These include Jesse McCartney, Travis Tritt, Vixen and Autograph and a series of tribute shows on Thursdays.
All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
New York-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, artist and actor Jesse McCartney will perform Saturday, July 30. A sought-after songwriter, he wrote the Grammy award-nominated “Bleeding Love” for Leona Lewis. In 2018, the one-off single “Better With You” racked up nearly 30 million cumulative streams. His acting credits include everything from “Chernobyl Diaries” and “Fear The Walking Dead” to “Alvin and the Chipmunks,” and even voicing the character Roxas/Ventus in gamer favorite “Kingdom Hearts.” In 2020 he was revealed as the runner-up and popular fan favorite Turtle in the third season finale of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”
Gone 2 Paradise, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett), will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 4. The band, featuring Frank Paul, entertains all age groups and has been featured on WGN and NBC TV. The band has played at venues including include Navy Pier, U.S. Cellular Field, Hawthorne Race Track, Northerly Island and The Chicago Yacht Club.
Multi-platinum selling and award-winning artist Travis Tritt will perform Friday, Aug. 5. Tritt launched his career three decades ago. Though his career is lengthy, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to stay true and relevant to country music fans across his albums — seven of which are certified platinum or higher — have amassed more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that fills venues coast-to-coast.
Too Fighters, a tribute to Foo Fighters will play Thursday, Aug. 11. The band’s mission is to pack 20-plus years worth of Foo Fighters into one set, with the best songs, moments, antics, history, stories and fun.
Small Town, a tribute to John Mellencamp, will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 18. This tribute band, composed 100% of Hoosier natives, has set out to bring the musical catalog of John Mellencamp to life on stage. Mellencamp is an Indiana native and legendary rock icon With over 25 Top 20 hit songs spanning 40 years. Small Town has recreated his high-energy shows and the music that everyone knows and loves.
1980s rockers Vixen and Autograph will play Saturday, Aug. 20. Vixen is an American rock band formed in Minnesota in 1980. The band released its first album in 1988, and it reached No. 41 on the charts. The band’s second album, “Rev It Up” was released in 1990, and reached No. 52 on the Billboard 200. Its third album, “Tangerine,” was released in 1998, and its fourth album, “Live & Learn was released in 2006. Autograph is an American glam metal band formed in Pasadena, California, in 1984, best known for its hair metal anthem “Turn Up the Radio.”
For more information, visit indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
