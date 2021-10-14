WATERLOO — Lilliah Grote said she is looking forward to serving the Waterloo community and furthering the success and impact of the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library in her role as the library’s new director.
“Being able to serve in a role that fosters the love of reading and learning is something that is significant to me, because these are lifelong skills and interests you never outgrow,” Grote said.
Grote grew up in Albion and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne in 2015. She went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in general studies from Purdue Fort Wayne.
After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, she worked for a few years with individuals with special needs. In that capacity, she said, she worked with people of all ages.
“In my past job, I had clients – my youngest was 2, my oldest was 89,” Grote said.
Now, in addition to serving as library director, Grote is attending an online graduate school program at Clarion University, pursuing a Master of Information and Library Science degree.
“I think being able to work with individuals in the community is something I like doing,” Grote said.
“I believe libraries have significant impacts on their communities. They provide an environment where individuals can flourish learn, grow and find meaning and purpose.”
Grote said she wants to provide supports through programs that promote community engagement, fellowship and access to new skills and education.
“I believe programs should reflect the community’s interests and needs. I would like to begin by focusing on expanding programs for children and families,” Grote said.
Grote moved to Auburn about a year ago, where she resides with her husband.
Grote noted the history surrounding the Carnegie library, along with its newer addition.
“I think it’s really neat to be in a library that is old, that’s had an impact on the community for so long,” she said.
An open house to welcome Grote will take place at the library Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
“I look forward to serving the Waterloo community and furthering the success and impact of the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library,” Grote said.
