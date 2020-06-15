AUBURN — In early June, Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn debuted its new sleep disorder center to patients and co-workers.
The hospital’s sleep disorder center makes Parkview DeKalb the eighth Parkview Health site to offer pediatric and adult sleep studies.
It is estimated that sleep-related problems affect 50-70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes, the hospital said. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention data shows that one in three adults do not get enough sleep, which may lead to chronic disease and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and depression.
For several years, the hospital’s sleep disorder center operated out of a temporary location. Now, it is housed in its newly constructed, permanent suite within the respiratory department. It features two treatment rooms with private shower facilities and a central evaluation room with state-of-the-art monitoring equipment.
Construction was completed in eight weeks by project partner Fetters Construction of Auburn.
The interior updates optimize the space available to better serve the community and perform a variety of on-site and in-home diagnostic testing procedures and screenings to address many sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, narcolepsy and insomnia.
The sleep disorder center is staffed by an experienced sleep team, skilled to treat or conduct sleep diagnostic screenings. Like all Parkview locations, the sleep disorder center has implemented safety precautions, including enhanced cleaning procedures, staggered appointments, patient screenings and appropriate personal protective equipment for co-workers and patients.
The new sleep disorder center is designed to improve the patient’s experience and is conveniently located to quickly assist patients with registration or offer care to additional ancillary services nearby, such as lab and X-ray.
“I was amazed when I came in and saw it for the first time,” said Karen Nowak. “I live in Garrett and have needed several procedures. I’m very pleased that this is so close.”
Nowak also complimented the enhanced privacy, security and design that creates a spacious sleeping area and conceals much of the testing equipment, Parkview DeKalb said in a news release.
“A visit to our sleep disorder center or your physician for an evaluation can help determine whether sleep testing is necessary,” explained Amanda Watson, manager of cardiopulmonary services and the sleep disorder center at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Still, if you or your doctors suspect a sleep disorder might be wreaking havoc on a good night’s sleep, Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s new sleep disorder center may be the best way to get started.”
As an added benefit, specialists with Parkview Physicians Group-Sleep Medicine are available on the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus to provide valuable expertise and care at its Auburn clinic location.
A person must have a physician’s referral for a sleep study. For help in finding a sleep medicine specialist near you, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (774-8632).
For more information about the sleep disorder center at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, call 920-2847, or to schedule an appointment, call Parkview Sleep Disorder Centers at 260-373-YAWN (9296).
