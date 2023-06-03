HAMILTON — Members of the Hamilton High School Class of 2023 received their diplomas Friday evening in a graduation ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
Ryleegh Freed extended the welcome and American Legion Post 467 posted the colors.
Addressing her classmates and others attending the commencement celebration, valedictorian Krystalyn Mullin reflected how the future of the school was in doubt several years ago after a failed referendum.
“In eighth grade, our parents told us that we may no longer get to attend Hamilton. During this time we had no idea how they could just shut a school down. We could not comprehend the idea of getting separated from the people we had been surrounded by for more than half of our lives. We knew then that the bonds we had created were ones worth keeping,” Mullin said.
“Many students from the grade above us left out of fear, some from the grade below us too, but most of us stayed in hope that this would be the place we graduated from. And here we are, about to walk across the stage and walk out of the same front doors one last time.”
Mullin talked about the process of growing up over the years and how the world around them was constantly changing.
“Throughout all of these transformations, we didn’t realize just how fast time was moving. We have spent years waiting for this moment,” Mullin said.
“We have grown up with difficulties no one could predict happening. From losing loved ones we hoped we’d never lose to not knowing when our world would shut down again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The unspoken struggles each of us has gone through. Even with all of our hardships we still made it to this day and for that we owe it to ourselves.”
Mullin told her classmates that now is the time to go and start their own adventures.
“We have to go off on our own paths and see the world differently. Some of us may go to college and move far away. Others may stay here and start working right away. No matter where our paths may lead us, they all connect us back together right here at Hamilton High School,” she said.
Mullin went on to thank all those – families, teachers, staff and coaches -who had helped members of the class of 2023 reach the point of graduation.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel presented the 2023 graduating class and extended a charge to the graduates.
Cole Devlin and Kody Ellert led the class in the transfer of tassels.
Senior class president Lexi Myers offered the student farewell.
“I think any of us graduates could admit we never gave our teachers, administrators, coaches, and or staff the appreciation and acknowledgement they deserve for everything they have done for us. So, on behalf of the 2023 class, we thank you all tremendously,” she said.
“Thank you for believing we were and are capable of achieving all of our goals and dreams. Thank you for being beyond encouraging, supportive, patient, and understanding - a true key to our success. Thank you for trying to brighten our worst days.”
She went on to thank all others in the audience, especially parents, for all they have done.
“We have made it here because of you, and for that thank you. We appreciate all you have done for us these last 18 years as we grew into the people we are today,” she said.
Congratulating her classmates, Myers noted that much more lies ahead and now is just the beginning.
“As we leave here, take all of your goals and dreams and turn them into your journey. Never allow your doubts or fear to get ahead of you,” she said.
“You've got this, and to wrap this up, I quote from Dr. Seuss, ‘You're off to great places, today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so get on your way’. We did it class of 2023. Congratulations, and best wishes to where life will take you all.”
