GARRETT — A Garrett woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband, according to Indiana State Police.
Michelle Converset, 48, of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, was arrested Friday at 7:55 p.m.
She is charged with murder, a felony, and aggravated battery, Level 3 felony. She is being held at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn without eligibility for release on bond.
Indiana State Police said that on Sunday, May 24, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office began a death investigation in the 1100 block of Franklin Street in Garrett. A man identified as David Allen Converset, 51, of Garrett, was found deceased at a residence. An autopsy conducted by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne revealed evidence suggesting a manner of death caused by other than accidental or natural causes.
As a result of the findings, on Monday the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office contacted detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post to assist in the investigation.
A state police news release said that after a thorough investigation, Indiana State Police detectives, with assistance of ISP Crime Scene Investigators, discovered incriminating evidence establishing probable cause for the arrest of David Converset’s wife, Michelle R. Converset, for murder.
On Friday, Indiana State Police detectives arrested Michelle Converset without incident. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where she was booked into custody on felony charges and remains in custody pending an initial hearing.
State police said because this is an active criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.
ISP detectives were assisted in the investigation by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, the Northeast Indiana Forensics Center in Fort Wayne and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.
