GARRETT — Two Garrett properties were reviewed during hearings of the Garrett Unsafe Building Committee at a Board of Works meeting Tuesday morning.
In both cases, the homeowners gave consent for building inspector Scott Lehman, Garrett Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr and City Planner Milton Otero to visit the properties. Neither property owner was represented at the hearings Tuesday.
Following an inspection in September, a rental home at 211 S. Ijams St., owned by AMS Group LP, Aaron Sponhower of Auburn, was deemed unsafe by city officials. Utilities had been turned off for more than a year, and the residence was found to be improperly maintained to allow human occupancy.
Inspectors found the electric meter box had been vandalized by the renter to obtain power illegally, a rain barrel was used as a primary source of water and a person was found sleeping on a dirty mattress on the floor of a detached garage.
Tuesday, City Planner Milton Otero showed recent photos of the property. He reported “a vast change” in the condition of the property and recommended the committee close the case, as all requirements had been met and new tenants now reside in the home.
In a second hearing, the committee heard updates about a property at 411 E. King St. owned by NuVision Properties LLC of Fort Wayne.
An inspection report from September said the property had abandoned items around the primary structure and detached garage, a gaping hole in the roof of the detached garage and both the home and garage boarded up due to vandalism. The property was purchased in June 2019 by NuVision, which had not yet begun making improvements.
In September, city deemed the property a public nuisance for health and fire hazards. No one was residing there, and utilities had been turned off since January 2018. At the time, the city recommended demolition of the property.
Tuesday, Otero reported efforts to repair the home are moving forward. A new roof has been installed, the garage is gone, and new siding is being placed on the exterior of the home. He recommended the property owner be granted an extension for improvements and revisiting the topic at the first Board of Works meeting in April.
Following weeks of seeking quotes, the board approved a bid from Clean Sweep of Garrett to provide custodial services in City Hall and at the police and fire department building. The $22,200 annual quote includes carpet cleaning, floor waxing and window cleaning.
The board approved utility service write-offs at about $15,000; an annual agreement with Financial Solutions to provide consulting services to the city; an annual contract with Spectrum Engineering at $75,000 to provide professional service to the city; and a three-year contract with Mid-City Office Systems for Sophos anti-virus software recommended by Garrett’s information technology director Rick Vie. The current software contract expires Feb. 11.
The board granted permission for City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff to prepare an agreement for Kayla Brewer to purchase two vacant lots abutting her home at 206 S. Cowen St., the former site of the First Baptist Church, for $6,000.
Realtor Patty Seutter from Century 21 Bradley in Fort Wayne, representing Brewer, presented the oral offer to the board Tuesday. At a Jan. 21, meeting, Seutter asked if the city would consider reducing the price of the lots, owned by the city and appraised at $13,000, as they are not large enough for a building site. The price was determined by two independent appraisers, as required by law, according to Brinkerhoff.
Because no one came forward to purchase the lots after the city published a legal notice in the newspaper, and with the board’s approval, the homeowner was allowed to make an offer on the property below the appraised value. Brewer did not attend either meeting.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 165 total calls from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2. The report indicates there were 57 traffic warnings, 16 traffic arrests, five property damage accidents and one personal injury accident.
A total of 31 arrests were made during the period, including 13 for drugs, five each for operating while intoxicated and traffic arrests, four miscellaneous, three warrants and one battery arrest. McPherson reported 110 security checks were made during the period.
Smurr recorded 20 code violations during the past two weeks, including eight for rubbish and five for rubbish and vehicle violations.
Otero reported core samples conducted by GME testing reduced the grant to be submitted for the first phase of the Community Crossing matching grant from $619,775 to $575,250, a savings of $44,525.
Brinkerhoff reported receipt of $2,700 from Todd Ramsey, developer of Iron Horse Crossing on the north side of town, to be used to provide lighting in the subdivision. Plans are to install two light poles where students board a school bus. The city will consult with the school and the homeowners’ association to determine the best sites.
City Engineer Aaron Ott reported he is working with Walmart Distribution Center regarding improvements to C.R. 15, where truck traffic is an issue.
