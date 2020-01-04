Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8 a.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, organizational meeting, central office. A board of finance meeting will take place immediately following the board meeting.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn; annual report of the library board of finance, followed immediately by the regular monthly business meeting.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
5:30 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees, superintendent’s office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
