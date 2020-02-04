BUTLER — Tracey Hawkins was sworn in Monday as the newest member of the Butler City Council, representing the First District.
Hawkins was appointed by a DeKalb County Republican caucus after elected member Eric Dohner resigned to take a position as Butler’s street superintendent. Monday, she took her oath of office, administered by City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh.
“I was approached, and it sounded really interesting to me,” Hawkins said after her first meeting. Because Dohner won election as a Republican, DeKalb County Republican Chairman Rick Ring made the appointment after consulting with the Wilmington 1 Republican precinct committeeman and new Mayor Mike Hartman.
“One of the main things, I had some best friends who recently moved out of town and just don’t have good things to say about Butler,” she said. “I’ve lived here my whole life, and that kind of struck me in the heart, because this is my community. I love this place. Otherwise, I would have left.
“I think this is my opportunity to give back and help out, and I guess, get rid of the stereotype that Butler has adopted from outsiders,” Hawkins added. “I want it to be a community that people want to move into instead of out of.”
Hawkins and her husband, Mike, have four grown daughters. This is her first time holding public office.
While the full scope and cost of a project at Butler’s wastewater treatment plant haven’t been identified, the City Council decided Monday to use the state revolving fund as opposed to a bond issue to pay for it.
The project, according to Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore, will address the ongoing issue of combined sewer overflows in the city.
A CSO occurs when heavy rainfall deposits more water than what the wastewater system can handle, Moore explained. A CSO event can last a few minutes to a few days. Factors include rainfall duration and ground saturation.
Moore said the project could include additional stormwater storage capacity, more pumping capacity and possible adjustments to treatment processes.
In 2019, Butler had 34 CSO events. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management wants that number reduced to six or less.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the state revolving fund rate would be 2% for payment terms of 20 or 30 years, while the current bond rate is 3% or 4% repaid over 20 years.
Through the state revolving fund, if the city borrows $4 million, monthly payments would be $20,235 on a 20-year schedule, with a total payment of $4,856,500, with $856,500 in interest. On a 30-year schedule, monthly payments would be $14,785, with a total payment of $5,322,500 and interest at $1,322,500.
Borrowing $5 million through the state revolving fund and paying it back over 20 years would result in monthly payments of $25,294, for a total payment of $6,070,560 and $1,070,560 in interest.
Selling $4 million in bonds through the market, at 3% paid back over 20 years, monthly payments would be $22,185, for total payment of $5,324,136 and interest at $1,324,136. At 4%, the monthly payments would be $24,239, for a total payment of $5,817,160 and interest at $1,817,160.
Selling $5 million in bonds and paying back at 3% over 20 years, monthly payments would be $27,730. The total payment would be $6,655,200, with interest of $1,655,200. At 4%, the monthly payment would be $30,299. The total payment would be $7,271,760, with interest of $2,271,760.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to go get the money right now,” Eck said. “It could be a year before we’re to that point.”
In response to a question from Hartman, Eck said Butler has not used the state revolving fund to finance major improvements in the past because the bond rates were always comparable. Butler last used the bond market in 2015 to fund downtown waterworks improvements, new sidewalks and street lights.
Before, there wasn’t much difference in bond rates versus the state revolving fund, “but it’s a big enough difference now,” Eck said. “It could save us $500,000 in interest alone on a 20-year loan.”
