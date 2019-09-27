AUBURN — Lauren Brown won the DeKalb County 4-H Supreme Showmanship competition Friday night at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Brown prevailed in a contest of seven competitors, all of whom had won the title of premier showman in their livestock shows this week at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
In the two-hour competition Friday, the contestants showed a variety of livestock species. In each case, some of the species were outside an individual contestant’s expertise.
Brown is a junior at Eastside High School. She advanced to Friday’s contest by winning the premier showmanship title for meat goats on Monday.
By winning Friday night, Brown qualified for the Showman of Showmen contest Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Show Barn at the fairgrounds. It matches the top livestock showmen from several surrounding counties, again showing a variety of species.
Other Supreme Showmanship competitors for DeKalb County, listed with the categories in which they won premier showmanship titles, were: Keegan McComb, swine; Anna Becker, dairy goats; Colton Eads, dairy beef; Kalyn Heffley, beef; Braelyn May, dairy; and Olivia Kelham, sheep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.